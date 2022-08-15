“They don’t actually see their abuser as a perpetrator…They see them as also a victim to a system that didn’t educate them” – Jemmah Finn, Journalist & Documentary Maker

In recent weeks you may have seen new ABS data showing that reported instances of sexual violence in Australia rose in the past year by 13%. Journalist & Documentary Maker Jemmah Finn talks to us about why this is such a major issue and what can be done to address it.

Also on the show, we speak to Lachlan Matthias from the Glenelg Football Club to find out the effects concussion can have on sports people, even after their career wraps up. Meanwhile, we explain the growing Monkeypox problem as well as the emergence of foot-and-mouth disease right on our doorstep. To cap it all off, we put a smile on your dial in Heaps Good News. Listen in!

If this show has raised any issues for you, you can contact 1800RESPECT or 1800 737 732.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: August 15, 2022

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Ben Monga, Ciarán Moffatt, Amber Young, Brayden Green & Alex Newman

Photo: Unsplash