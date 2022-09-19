“The more we talk about testing and protection…the less stigma we will have” – Nikki Brandon, SHINE SA

September 12-18 was Sexual Health Awareness Week around Australia and we all know it can be difficult to know how to protect yourself amid a rise in Sexually Transmitted Infections. Nikki Brandon from SHINE SA spoke with us about the issue, while Dr. Nikki Sullivan, the Project Coordinator at SAMESH, filled us in on the Connect Project which aims to make free HIV self-test kits available.

Also on the show, we speak with Tim Costello who recently presented at the 2022 Investigator Lecture hosted by Flinders University, to get his thoughts on a range of issues. Meanwhile you may have heard that Wine Growers in SA and around the country have experienced a glut of red wine recently. Leigh Warren, the General Manager of Bleasdale Winery & Vineyards gives us the lowdown. To cap it all off, we explore the new Hindley Street Music Hall. Listen in!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night weekly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: September 19, 2022

Reporters: Ciaran Moffatt, Kate Johnson, Charlotte McEvoy, Cassie Johns & Maggie Felton

