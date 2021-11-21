‘Affirmative consent means its not only given positively, its also given continuously’

This week on Wavelength Jamie is gone but David is back! This week we wonder what the bloody hell has been happening in Glasgow this week, world leaders met to discuss the climate crisis, but will anything come from it?

We answer your questions about sexual and reproductive health you may be too scared to ask. Jamie has sat down with Amy Moten from Shine SA an organisation that provides sexual health and relationship services to ask them all the questions and queries you never were game enough to ask.

Hamish lets you know what the hell happened this week, he discusses Glasgow and Scott Morrison’s embarrassing moments, the lack of excitement for the start of the Melbourne Cup and Glynde’s fight against bunnings, how unaustralian.

And finally, David digs deep into Scott Morrison’s embarrassing week from hell. To fully understand the situation, David sits down with Sarah Bulter an associate professor of climate adaptation at the University of Tasmania about the Glasgow summit.

Airdate: November 8, 2021

Reporters: David Simmons, Jamie Bucirde, Hamish Kearvell

Photo: Unsplash