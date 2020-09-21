“The law doesn’t say you absolutely must have a sexual harassment policy…that’s an issue” – Abbey Kendall, Director of Working Women’s Centre

A 2020 National Inquiry into sexual harassment in the workplace found Australia’s standing in this area of law was “no longer fit for purpose.” With two in five women and one in four men experiencing harassment at work, the issue has become widespread. We were joined by the Director of the Working Women’s Centre Abbey Kendall and SRC Women’s Officer Rebecca Etienne to talk about how former Adelaide University Vice-Chancellor Peter Rathjen’s misconduct has shone a light on the institution’s failure to take preventative measures. Associate Professor Karen O’Connell from the University of Technology, Sydney’s Faculty of Law, also talks to us about how sexual harassment impacts the individuals affected and what workplaces can do to improve the lives of their employees.

Meanwhile, have you noticed more and more businesses refusing to take cash, even before COVID struck? The prospect of a completely cashless economy has been something long discussed, and with digital payments becoming more and more popular, could it become a reality? Professor Steve Worthington from Swinburne University walked us through the details. Also on the show, what’s the latest on the Coronavirus and has anything uplifting actually been happening? You’re in luck, we’ve got you covered. Listen in!

Airdate: September 21, 2020

Reporters: Amila Dedovic, Andrew Showell & Sam Talbot

Photo: Unsplash