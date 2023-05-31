Welcome back to Wavelength, sparking the convos about Adelaide you should be having! This week Cass is alone in the studio but luckily she has all of you to keep her company. We have a big week for you guys so buckle in!

We talk about Sensory hours/Quiet hours with John Paul Drake the director of Drakes and Emily Bourke the Minister for Autism who have worked together in order to support South Australians who have Autism or who are Neuro-divergent able to shop without the feeling of being overwhelmed. The changes made are lower music, dimmed lights and Buzzers noises muted and in combination in this all drake staff at the allocated stores have gone through training to better support shoppers!

Later on, Cass talks you through E-Scooters and laws regarding privately owned electronic scooters and Jasmine takes you through all the good news that has happened this week.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you

should be having, Monday night Fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: May 29th 2023

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Jasmine Sparrow, Benjamin Monga & Marco Petta

Photo: Unsplash