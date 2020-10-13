“People have actually understood how important populational public health is” – Professor Nicola Spurrier, SA’s Chief Public Health Officer

There’s no doubt South Australia has fared exceptionally well when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. While other states have varying levels of restrictions, we’re largely able to go about our lives as normal, despite important safety measures staying in place. As our borders continue to open, it seems we have a lot to be thankful for. So how did we get on top of this virus so quickly? What does the future look like for travel? We spoke with the legend herself Professor Nicola Spurrier, the state’s Chief Public Health Officer, about SA’s effort to battle the Coronavirus, and also how being such a high profile figure in these times has affected her.

Also this week, for many of us the tales of Grug were a big part of our childhood, and now its stage production from the Windmill Theatre Co. is returning to Adelaide to entertain audiences. We spoke with Matt Crook, a performer in the show, to chat all about how the show is bringing some joy in these not so fun times. Meanwhile, we fill you in on the latest with the Coronavirus as well as lighten your mood with some Heaps Good News. Take a listen!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: October 12, 2020

Reporters: Andrew Showell, Hamish Kearvell, Arjuna Ganesan & Anthony Cox

Photo: Unsplash