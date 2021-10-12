‘We want to bring attention to how unfairly our industry is being treated’ – Let.us.dance.

This week’s show for Wavelength is all about dancing, following a huge push from Adelaide’s local Let. Us. Dance. SA has been relatively COVID free for months, but there’s seemingly no end in sight to the current restrictions. So why can’t we hit the dance floor? We talk to Adam Cope one of the promoters about their petition to get South Australians busting a move.

We also interview Late Night Tuff Guy about his set over the weekend at the Barossa Contemporary Festival. We let you know what’s been happening with local venue Lion Arts Factory. While, Hamish discusses what’s been happening this week in Adelaide, including the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages, submerged ADL suburbs and the new NSW premier Dominic Perrottet. Listen in!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: October 11, 2021

Reporters: David Simmons, Jamie Bucirde & Hamish Kearvell

Photo: Unsplash