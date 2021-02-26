“It’s about being honest with yourself.” – Anonymous

In Australia, the 12 step recovery program has been one of the most prominent forms of drug and alcohol rehabilitation available for those struggling with addiction. But while traditional methods may work for some, there are new alternatives being offered to help people struggling with addiction. We get insight from someone who has gone through Alcoholics Anonymous and SMART recovery, learning about what helped them remain sober for 12 years. We also deep dive into the alternative rehab available for struggling addicts and chat with Program Manager Dan Raffell, who shares all the details about SMART recovery and how group sessions are built on choice and creating better lifestyles for those trying to recover.

Also on the show, we debunk the myths surrounding HIV/AIDS with Dr Travis Brown from Clinpath. With a 20% decline of HIV cases among the gay and bisexual men in the past 5 years, we look into the state of HIV in Australia and the precautions those at risk should take in order to practice safe sex. We also give you up to date news about What the Hell is going on this week and explain the vaccine roll-out in Australia.

Airdate: February 22, 2021

Reporters: Hamish Kearvell, Amila Dedovic & Arjuna Ganesan

Photo: Unsplash