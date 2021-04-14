“There is no reason whatsoever not to grant permanent visas…it won’t lead to boats starting again” – Adjunct Professor Alex Reilly, University of Adelaide

Refugees have never been far from the news over the past few years here in Australia, particularly since the election of the Coalition Federal Government back in 2013. The government has made no apologies for its strategy to stop people seeking asylum by boat, and has often drawn flak for its offshore detention programmes. Here in Adelaide, around 10 men are currently in temporary detention, some of whom have been been given complete refugee status, meaning they can’t be sent back to their country of origin. We spoke to Mohammad Bavie, a refugee originating from Iran who’s actually currently stuck in detention here, to hear his story. Adjunct Professor Alex Reilly from the University of Adelaide also walked us through the legal side of the issue.

Also this week, we dive into the UN’s Youth Programme which aims to give Aussie youth a voice on issues important to them. 2021 UN Youth Representative Lucy Stronach had a chat with us about her story and her journey around the country to find out what kind of future the youth want to build. Meanwhile we fill you in on the Coronavirus vaccine slowdown, as well as some of the other major stories from the last week. Listen in!

Airdate: April 12, 2021

Reporters: Arjuna Ganesan, Amila Dedovic, Jarad Andrew McLoughlin, David Simmons & Hamish Kearvell

