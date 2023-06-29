Wavelength is back and this week we have got a jam-packed show that will be guaranteed to get you chatting about the important convos you should be having! You’ll also be glad to know that Cass is not alone in the studio for this week’s episode and joined by the delightful Maggie.

The Hon Tom Koutsantonis MP – Transport Minister (SA) sits down with Marco to chat about South Australia’s strategy towards net-zero emissions by 2050 and how we can benefit from commuting via trains, buses and trams. Currently, Adelaide still runs several diesel passenger trains with the plan to eliminate the diesel fleet and work towards a quieter, more efficient fleet that’s better for the environment.

This month is Pride Month, so to celebrate Liliana discusses the recent laws passed in the ACT to protect the medical rights of Intersex individuals with Legal Director of Equality Australia, Ghassan Kassisieh who explains the progress of these laws in other states too. Also Liliana speaks to Communications Officer of IHRA, Cody Smith (who was also born with intersex variations and received unconsented medical intervention in the ACT) to find out what impact the passing of this bill has had personally and also considers the next reforms we should look at to include Intersex people.

Have you ever thought about freezing your body to be thawed in years to come? For me, it’s not something that comes to mind right away but if you are looking for a conversation starter then look no further, Trevor answers your questions as he takes you through a new experiment about Cryonics (freezing your body to preserve it) some Australians are considering in Wavelength ‘Wavo’ Explains.

Jasmine keeps you up to date with the latest good news stories with Heaps Good News!

Airdate: June 26, 2023

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Maggie Felton, Marco Petta, Liliana Burges, Trevor Koul, Jasmine Sparrow

Photo: Unsplash