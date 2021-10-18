Want to know more about your sexual health?

We are asking our listeners to submit their sexual and reproductive health questions to Wavelength as a part of SHINE SA’s ‘ASK SHINE: Know your sexual Health campaign’. Ask your questions anonymously and get them answered by one of SHINE SA’s sexual health doctors and specialists in the next Wavelength episode.

Sexual health remains a highly stigmatized area of health leading to negative health outcomes. It is hoped that this campaign will encourage South Australians to feel more comfortable asking sexual health questions and support them to get the right answers. We want our listeners to feel comfortable talking about their sexual health and ask questions to be a part of a bigger message! Ask SHINE SA. reminds us that sexual and reproductive health is a regular part of health care. Many sexual and reproductive health concerns can be treated or addressed with support from health professionals.