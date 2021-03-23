“People are not safe…it’s just roulette with people’s lives’ – Jim Murchland, SA Paramedic

Chances are you’ve heard about the escalating feud between Paramedics and the State Government in recent weeks. There are concerns over growing times spent ramping at hospitals, delays in sending out ambulances and tough working conditions, with paramedics resorting to industrial action such as not charging patients for certain trips. While the State Government says it’s committed to addressing these issues, there’s no end in sight to the feud. To find out more, we had a chat with Leah Watkins, the Industrial Officer for the Ambulance Employees Association, as well as paramedics Jim Murchland and Lynsey Irwin, about their experiences.

Also this week, there are so many diets out there, but what’s the best one for our health, and what does the latest research say? We spoke with dietician Frances Walker to get the latest on food and what’s best for our bodies. Meanwhile, the protests in Myanmar have attracted a lot of attention in recent weeks, with over two hundred people killed while protesting against the military coup. We explain just exactly what’s going on. To wrap up, we look at some of the biggest stories of the week and put a smile on your dial in Heaps Good News. Listen in!

Airdate: March 22, 2021

Reporters: Hamish Kearvell, Paul Tomczyk, Amila Dedovic & Jarad McLoughlin

