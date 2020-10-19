“We’ve got some really great innovations in science and medicine at the moment and I think working together is incredible” – Bianca Markovic, Bachelor of Health Science (Naturopathy)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Despite scepticism, naturopaths are the largest group of alternative medicine practitioners in Australia. Using nature to help find cures for symptoms, people who use the method face a lot of controversy. To get to the root of naturopathy, Bachelor of Health Science (Naturopathy) student Bianca Markovic explains how it can help people and breaks the myths surrounding the practice. On the flip side of medicine, our favourite Medical guru Dr. Lane shares how complimentary therapies can work alongside western treatment to help patients.

Also on the show, you might’ve seen warnings all over Google and YouTube that how you use them could be under threat. Well, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission’s attempt to get Google and Facebook to pay news organisations for their content has been causing quite a stir. We had a chat to Rob Nicholls, an Associate Professor in Business Law at the University of New South Wales Law School, to get all the details. Meanwhile, we give a run down on what’s been happening in politics as well as fill you in on Coronavirus. To cheer you up early in the week, there’s also Heaps Good News. Tune in to stay updated!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: October 19, 2020

Reporters: Adrian Garcia Rodriguez, Andrew Showell, Hamish Kearvell & Jamie Bucirde.

Photo: Unsplash