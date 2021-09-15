“By growing your mullet, you’re helping Black Dog Institute grow our research project to really make sure we’re reaching those at most need.” – Black Dog Institute Senior Manager of Fundraising Evan Jackson

This week, we give you a rundown on how the Federal government has promised to pay Paralympians the same amount as their Olympic counterparts for reaching the podium. The Australian Olympic Committee will deliver $20,000 prizes for each athlete who receives a medal after the inequity was pointed out by SBS and sparked calls for change.

Also on the show, with roughly 50% of Australians experiencing suicidal thoughts struggling to seek professional help for their mental health problems, the issue remains prominent in society even as conversations surrounding the topic have become more mainstream. We talked to Black Dog Institute Senior Manager of Fundraising Evan Jackson about Mullets for Mental Health – a fundraiser put in place to help support research for mental health in a fun and creative way. To top off all the news, we keep you in the loop on what the hell has been going on this week.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: September 6, 2021

Reporters: David Simmons, Jamie Bucirde & Hamish Kearvell

Photo: Unsplash