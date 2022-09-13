“As you spend money on your doctor’s visit or your specialist visits, the excess amount you spend that you are not getting back from Medicare adds towards these Safety Net amounts, which are your thresholds”. – Community Information Officer Justin Bott on Medicare Safety Nets

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

In this week’s instalment of Wavelength Grace chats to GP and SA Chair for RACGP (The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners) Dr Daniel Byrne to discuss the changes in Bulk billing and the effects on both patients and practitioner’s. We also got the opportunity to talk about ‘Medicare Safety Nets’ with Services Australia’s Community Information Officer Justin Bott to breakdown how the initiative works.

Who says soup can’t be an all year round treat! Winter may have finished but we have just the thing to warm your insides! Reporter Sam got the chance to speak to Local Sticker Street Artist ‘Soup’ to warm your insides with an update since the two last had a chat to discuss how he has redesigned himself and the way he views the Streets of Adelaide.

Adelaide is often known as ‘The City of Churches’, ‘The Festival State’ or in recent years known as “One of the most liveable cities in the World”. Brayden explains the Global Liveability Index and why Adelaide’s Liveability ranking in this year’s survey dropped significantly, but also covers how we can bounce back and reclaim our status!

Cassie brings to light in this week’s segment of Heaps Good News the importance of checking up on yourself, friends and family, touching on the recent yearly initiative of ‘R U OK Day’, with the focus around Mental Health. Wavelength also shares some news around the support projects happening right now.

If this show has raised any issues for you, you can contact 13 11 14 (Lifeline).

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night weekly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: September 12, 2022

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Alex Newman, Grace Smith, Sam Talbot, Brayden Green

Photo: Unsplash