“We kind of backfilled the COVID stuff into the play…” – Mitchell Butel, Director of Hibernation

It’s a very chatty episode of Wavelength this week, as we discuss South Australia’s ongoing mask mandate. With such a high risk from New South Wales and Victoria, we’re having to wear masks just about everywhere, including eateries. We chat all things masks and whether we could potentially modify the rules.

Also this week, we got a chance to see Hibernation, the latest production from the State Theatre Company. It’s a play about the looming climate crisis that includes Adelaide in a big way. We spoke with Director Mitchell Butel and performer Ansuya Nathan about the production and what you can expect. Meanwhile we also take a look at what’s been going on in the news this week, as well as have a chat about the latest goings on with the Wiggles. Listen in!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: August 30, 2021

Reporters: David Simmons, Jamie Bucirde & Hamish Kearvell

Photo: Unsplash