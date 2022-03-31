‘93 days alone in the past month spent on-ramps, and 3 full days each ambulance’
An exciting second week of
wavelength people! Cass and Jamie are hosting, and we have some great stories
for you this week. It’s been a crazy week with fringe finishing which ends the
festival season in SA.
Amber, one of our newest journos talks
to two people of Russian and Ukrainian decedent about attitudes and behaviour
they have experienced being in Australia during the conflict. The conflict has
shown great support for some people, and others have experienced discrimination.
Also, Jamie talks about new
mandated consent education laws in Australia. To help us learn more, Jamie
talks to Teach. Us. Consent. Our new segment Wavo explains is in full swing,
and this week we have Cass to teach us what ramping is, why it is such a big
issue and what is being done to change it. And finally, we have Alex to give us the good
news story this week all about SA being able to bring the boogie back.
Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you
should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.
Airdate: March 21, 2022
Reporters: Jamie
Alexander, Cassie Johns, Amber Young, Alex Newman
Photo: Unsplash