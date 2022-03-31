‘93 days alone in the past month spent on-ramps, and 3 full days each ambulance’

An exciting second week of

wavelength people! Cass and Jamie are hosting, and we have some great stories

for you this week. It’s been a crazy week with fringe finishing which ends the

festival season in SA.

Amber, one of our newest journos talks

to two people of Russian and Ukrainian decedent about attitudes and behaviour

they have experienced being in Australia during the conflict. The conflict has

shown great support for some people, and others have experienced discrimination.

Also, Jamie talks about new

mandated consent education laws in Australia. To help us learn more, Jamie

talks to Teach. Us. Consent. Our new segment Wavo explains is in full swing,

and this week we have Cass to teach us what ramping is, why it is such a big

issue and what is being done to change it. And finally, we have Alex to give us the good

news story this week all about SA being able to bring the boogie back.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you

should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: March 21, 2022

Reporters: Jamie

Alexander, Cassie Johns, Amber Young, Alex Newman

Photo: Unsplash