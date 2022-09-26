<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

Let this week’s instalment of Wavelength take you away from it all.

With flip-flopping on meals, lost luggage, delays and cancellations, air travel is a subject with a lot of baggage. Kate chats to Qantas Pilot Mark Hoffmeier about the company’s recent bad press, the pilot’s job and how air travel is coping and adapting more than two years on from Covid. Alex may not be hosting the show but he’s here with us in spirit and also this recording we made him do from his travels in Europe. He gives us the run down of the view from the ground, whats changed, and how it feels to be a traveller again.

Not content with filling in for Alex, our cohost this week is kicking interview goals with the AFLW. Maggie sits down with Key Port Adelaide forward Gemma Houghton and Adelaide Crows Captain Chelsea Randall to discuss their AFLW careers, the upcoming showdown, the inaugural Port Adelaide team, and the rivalry between the two teams.

If local travel is more your thing then you’ll be glad you listened to this weeks Wavelength Explains. Why is petrol going to start creeping up in price? Cass takes you through The Fuel Excise Cut due to expire on the 29th of September, what it is, and how its going to affect you. If you have something to say about this subject you can txt in on the number in the show.

Grace is here to make you smile in this week’s segment of Heaps Good News featuring: The four day work week, Vege options on Qantas flights, accessibility for Adelaide public transport, and good news about the Great Barrier Reef for once.

As always featuring your hosts Cass and Maggie and this week with a special farewell message for our outgoing executive producer Andrew.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night weekly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: September 26, 2022

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Maggie Felton, Kate Johnson, Alex Newman, and Grace Smith,

Photo: Unsplash