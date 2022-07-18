‘The biggest lesson to be learnt is self-expression and art is something to admire’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

Welcome back to Wavelength, sparking the convos about Adelaide you should be having. We have a very exciting show for you this week, all dedicated to showing you the best of South Australia. This week we have Cass and Alex taking you through with our special guest Ciarán hosting Wavelength for the first time.

It’s pretty cold and depressing here in Adelaide at the moment, but the winter festival season is back with Illuminate Adelaide not only coming again to the CBD but throughout South Australia. To understand more about how the festival began and how it’s operating through COVID and the cold, Grace and Ben speak with Lee Cumberlidge, the festival’s Co-Founder and Creative Director.

Meanwhile, one of our newest journalists Maggie spoke with Kane Enable, a popular drag queen from Mary’s Poppin, about Adelaide’s drag scene. She also spoke with Rachel Hosking, co-owner of My Lover Cindi, all about inclusivity in nightlife.

Also on the show, we have Brayden exploring the Vickers Vimy plane which is now a part of the Adelaide Airport, and Angus takes you through all the good news of the stories of the week.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: July 18, 2022

Reporters: Cassandra Johns, Alex Newman, Ciarán Moffatt, Grace Smith, Brayden Green, Angus Giles and Benjamin Monga

Photo: Unsplash