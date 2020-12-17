“It’s been the most challenging year of my professional career.” – Ollie Margan, Maybe Mae

This year has definitely flipped our worlds upside down, with small businesses most notably trying to keep their heads above water. With the on and off lockdowns in Adelaide, it’s tested the patience of people who want to go out and enjoy themselves. To understand how operations have changed and where things need to improve, Managing Partner of Maybe Mae Ollie Margan gave us insight into what it’s been like to run a business during a global pandemic. While most customers have been understanding of the situation, there is also the flip side. Taking out their anger and frustrations on others, hospitality workers Lia and India share the ugly side of what it’s been like to work in an environment that is constantly changing due to restrictions.

Also on the show, we dive into the medications people with mental illnesses take as part of their treatment. While current medicines involve anti-depressants, mood stabilisers and antipsychotic prescriptions, new avenues to help people are being explored. Substances such as Psilocybin and MDMA are being trialled around the world to see if they can be more effective than the current medicines prescribed to patients. We talked to Executive Director of Mind Medicine Australia Tania de Jong about how evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies have helped those with mental illness and when it may be readily available to help those in Australia. We also have you covered on the latest news surrounding COVID-19 and end this tumultuous year with some Heaps Good News.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: December 14, 2020

Reporters: Jamie Bucirde, Hamish Kearvell, Andrew Showell & Amila Dedovic

Photo: Unsplash