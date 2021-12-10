“That’s why we provide this platform for players, they might have had a previous experience where they felt unsafe” – Cameron Adelaide Sharks Rugby Team

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

Welcome to Wavelength, sparking the convos about Adelaide you should be having. It’s our last show of 2021! We have a jam-packed episode this week so get pumped!

Our newest recruit Cass talks to the president and leader of Adelaide’s all gay rugby team Cameron, who walks us through inclusivity within team sports, how it all got started and most importantly how to join! We also speak to Tammy Franks about a proposed bill she has introduced into SA parliament regarding the legalisation of cannabis for reactional use.

It’s been another weird week here in beautiful South Australia, so totally understandable if you can’t keep up. Hamish tells you what the hell has been happening this week, he discusses workplace culture reports in parliament, Tea Tree Plaza in hot water with David Attenborough and bloody SA senator Alex Antic.

Don’t miss us too much Adelaide, we will be back early next year, but right now go enjoy your summer!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: December 6, 2021

Reporters: David Simmons, Hamish Kearvell & Cassandra Johns

Photo: Unsplash