“I don’t think Fringe magic will be lessened” – Heather Croall, Fringe Director and CEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>﻿</span>

With the Adelaide Fringe fast approaching, there’s an air of excitement since the large-scale event got the green light despite concerns surrounding coronavirus. Although a lot of what we love about it will still be there, it’s only natural things will be slightly different from usual. We get all the details about how the Fringe will run this year from Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall. To understand what’s it been like for artists who will finally get to perform, Werk It performers Malia Walsh and Lilikoi Kaos share their experiences and what the Fringe going ahead means to them. Also making a comeback this year is the RCC, which will be returning to its home base in Victoria Square. Having announced its headline act as The Stables, Creative Director Stuart Duckworth shares with us what we’ll get to see in the heart of Adelaide.

Also on the show, we look at the privatisation of Adelaide’s metropolitan rail service. Since the start of February, French company Kelios Downer has taken over the state’s network for the next eight years. We talked to Australian Labor Party’s Leader of Opposition Peter Malinauskas about the lack of staff, passenger services and preparation in the new take-over. And with a new year, comes new segments! We introduce What the Hell is Going On This Week? Expanding our horizons from the original segment that focused on politics. In Wavo Explains, we give you everything you need to know about the current situation surrounding dancing in clubs. To finish it off, Heaps Good News is sprinkled in to cheer you up.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: February 8, 2021

Reporters: Amila Dedovic, Hamish Kearvell, Jamie Bucirde & David Simmons

Photo: Unsplash