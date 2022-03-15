‘I was medically gaslit, told I was a drama queen, now I’m a drama queen in the best possible way… on stage, but my illness was very real’ – Libby Trainor Parker

Welcome back to the first episode of Wavelength for this

year! We have a brand new Executive Producer and Host, the beautiful Jamie and

Cass debuts hosting for the first time, we also have an entirely new crew. We

miss you David and Hamish, but alas new year, new show.

With Fringe and Adelaide’s festival season in full swing,

our first episode is very on brand, Cass and Alex speak with Libby Trainor Parker

from endo days and Carla Mattiazzo about their recent fringe shows, as well as

stigmas about women’s health. With more than 11% of the Australian population

suffering with Endometriosis at some point during their life, it is vital to

have conversations about how to seek help.

One of our newest journalists Amber spoke with James Templecock

about the upcoming state election. For new time voters and veterans to the

polling booth voting can be a stressful time, especially in an ever-changing

covid environment. Amber goes through the basics of how to vote, where to vote,

what to do if you have covid or are in isolation and how to find a party that

suits you the best. The most important thing is to GO VOTE, make your voice

heard.

We debut a new segment called wavo explains! This will

explain a topical issue in a condensed version to make it easier to understand,

this week we have Amber talking about the Flavivirus in South Australia. And Jamie

goes through what the hell happened this week, including dancing being back,

the rise in petrol prices and the new strain of omicron, an alien invasion isn’t

looking too far fetched anymore..

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you

should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: March 14, 2022

Reporters: Jamie Alexander, Cassie Johns, Amber Young, Alex Newman

Photo: Unsplash