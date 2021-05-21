“There’s massive opportunities in sectors like construction…we’re also seeing lots and lots of jobs in the digital space” – South Australian Premier Steven Marshall

Fresh 92.7 has a long history of helping the Adelaide community, and our latest effort takes it to the next level. With COVID-19 taking a wrecking ball to businesses, many people lost their jobs and livelihoods, and with the unemployment rate high at the moment, we, in partnership with a bunch of businesses and government partners, are here to help. Fresh Jobs is a new initiative which helps to connect job seekers with services, training and information to help them find work. To find out a bit more, we had a chat with our favourite Brekkie Producer and Content Manager Zane Dean to see how it all works and how best to use the new site. And if you missed it last week, SA’s Premier Steven Marshall came in to the station to launch the project with Brekkie hosts Johnny & Davo. Take a listen to that chat in this week’s show!

Meanwhile, we take a look at One Nation State Leader Mark Latham who’s recently introduced a Bill in NSW which has drawn heavy criticism for its proposed effects on the LGBTIQ+ community. Pat, a trans man who began his journey in the final year of high school, spoke with us about what this bill would’ve meant for him during his transtion. Also this week, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has been all over the news these past couple of weeks. But what exactly is behind it? We look into the issue in Wavelength Explains. To cap it all off, we dive into the other stories of the week and brighten your day in Heaps Good News. Tune in!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: May 17, 2021

Reporters: Jarad McLoughlin, Hamish Kearvell, David Simmons & Hamish Kearvell

Photo: Fresh 92.7