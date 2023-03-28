<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

Wavelength is officially back, sparking the conversations about Adelaide you should be having. WOW, it feels so good to be back we have missed all of you so incredibly much and just to show you how much we have a jam-packed show all focused on the music scene. We have a brand new team of recruits who I know you all are going to love.

To jump right in we have Melissa Tonkin the owner and band booking manager of the gov. Melissa talks us through how to book a gig at The Gov as well as how their venue supports growing local artists.

Then, we have Madeleine Cossey, Jordy and Sasha Theunissen talking about their respective bands and their experiences in the music field Check out their bands below:

Madeleine Cossey is in NoMaisie, Wingfield and The Vains

Sasha and Jordy Theunissen are in Mums Favourite

Later, we have Matiah Haros talking to us about her show Fresh of the Block which allows young inspiring local artists play their music on the radio. Tune in every Wednesday 8-9pm or check out the Instagram Fresh off the block.

And that’s not all! We have Ben discussing all the good news that has happened this week.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night Fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: March 27, 2023

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Grace Smith, Ben Monga, Jordy Theunissen, Alex Newman and Madeleine Cossy

Photo: Unsplash