Wavelength is back for its second episode for the season,

and it is not one to miss! We say goodbye to our beautiful red-haired man but

say hello to the gorgeous Grace Smith who will be co-hosting from now on. That’s

not all, our amazingly talented new journalistic recruits are making their debuts

this episode.

You may have seen on the news the voice of parliament act,

which would ensure indigenous peoples were able to form a committee to give

advice to the government, to ideally ensure that indigenous Australians were

considered more in the parliamentary system. To understand more, Liliana speaks

to Sewlyn Button and Louise Miller Frost.

We also have a very exciting interview this week with Dr

Jane Lomax Smith the lord mayor of Adelaide who speaks about why we should protect

the parklands. Not all, Trevor speaks you through the Tafe Sa data breach and

Jasmine tells us all the good news that happened this week.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you

should be having, Monday night Fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: March 17, 2023

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Grace Smith, Liliana Burges, Jasmine

Sparrow and Trevor Koulenios and Maggie Felton

Photo: Unsplash