“I think it will thrill you, It may shock you, it might even horrify you…”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

Like the creation of some mad scientist, this week’s Wavelength has been assembled from only the finest parts and brought to life by the power of radio.

With major data breaches being reported by some of Australia’s largest companies recently, Ben Talks with Professor Jill Slay AM, UniSA Smartsat Professorial Chair, about where these attacks are coming from and what we can do to protect ourselves and our data.

In a personal story this week, Alex talks with Emmah Money, 2020 Australian of the year, SA Local Hero about Cystic fibrosis, what it’s like to live with the condition and raising awareness.

Putting on a show, Grace talks to former Masterchef contestant Poh Ling Yeow about the Adelaide Farmers Market amid calls that the Wayville Showgrounds site is prime real estate and should be redeveloped.

In Wavelength Explains this week, Ciarán throws the switches and shines a light on Necrobiotics, the science of reanimating and controlling insect bodies. Why? For Science!

On and average stroll down Rundle Mall you can expect to see some pigs, a pigeon and the iconic balls but In Heaps Good News, Kate gets into warrior pose and talks to Yoga Instructor Ben Greenwood about 400 people strong, synchronised yoga in the Mall.

As always featuring your hosts Cass and Alex

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night weekly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: October 24th, 2022

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Alex Newman, Ben Monga, Grace Smith, Ciarán Moffatt, and Kate Johnson

Photo: Unsplash