“Large scale acceptance of digital coin as a regular currency still seems to be some way off…” – Kunal Sawhney, Kalkine Media

Cryptocurrencies are often touted as the future of finance, but is this actually the case? Whether it’s Bitcoin, Dogecoin, even Ethereum, these forms of currency are often volatile as we’ve seen recently after Elon Musk simply tweeted about his company no longer accepting Bitcoin. So could they actually be the future of payment, and what concerns surround them? Wavelength had a chat to Kunal Sawhney from Kalkine Media about the practicalities of these cryptocurrencies. We also spoke to local artist David Court who is getting into NFTs (non-fungible tokens), to find out how they influence the crypto and blockhain space.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s been in lockdown following a number of COVID-19 cases emerging in Melbourne. Despite a sluggish start to the vaccine rollout, these new cases have seen a major spike in demand for COVID jabs. But why are we still rolling it out in phases and how important is being vaccinated? We spoke with Catherine Bennett, the Chair of Epidemiology at Deakin University, to find out more. Also this week, Wavelength looks into the defamation case surrounding former Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter and why it all came to a bit of an abrupt ending. We also let you know the latest goings on of the week and put a brighter spin on things in Heaps Good News. Listen in!

If this episode raises any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: June 7, 2021

Reporters: Paul Tomczyk, Amila Dedovic, Arjuna Ganesan & Hamish Kearvell

Photo: Unsplash