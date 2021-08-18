“People can’t quite figure out what side of the fence they want to sit on…” – Chartotte

Wavelength is back with a big show! We begin by chatting about the biggest issue currently facing Australia. That’s right, it’s COVID-19. With multiple states and territories currently in lockdown, authorities are racing to get the population vaccinated. We had a chat with Charlotte, who shifted from Melbourne to just near Byron Bay in NSW, about how people’s attitudes towards the jabs. We also have a team convo about the recent Census, and how it’s seemingly left out the LGBTQI+ community.

Also on the show, how does the Australian workplace culture need to change? Following some dismal figures regarding women in CEO positions here, there are growing calls to address the issue. Eldercare Chief Executive Jane Pickering spoke with us about the situation. Meanwhile, we also dive into some of the major stories of the week as well as light up your day with Heaps Good News. Listen in!

Airdate: August 16, 2021

Reporters: Jamie Bucirde, Amila Dedovic, Jarad McLoughlin, David Simmons & Hamish Kearvell

