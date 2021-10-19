‘we need to see governments investing in programs that help change the culture we have that put women in vulnerable situations’ – Kate Colvin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

This week on Wavelength, we discuss if the government should be stepping in to build more social housing for survivors of domestic violence and family violence. While, Hamish gets fired up over a recent COVID conviction. We talk to the South Australian Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Luke Timmins, the co-founder of Adelaide Hills lawn and Gardens.

Also, Jarad interviews Kate Colvin from The Council To Homeless Persons about a new report into victims of domestic violence and family violence. In addition Hamish updates you on what has happened this week with Sydney Lockdowns, Donald Trump and William Shatner.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: October 18, 2021

Reporters: David Simmons, Jamie Bucirde, Hamish Kearvell & Jarad Andrew Mcloughlin

Photo: Unsplash