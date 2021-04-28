“I’ve noticed this culture where sexual assault is the norm amongst our youth.” – Chanel Contos

Consent classes have now been made mandatory for students in Victoria after concerns the issue was never addressed openly in the education system. As a result, there’s been a call on other Australian states and territories to follow the example and teach students about sexual consent. So, should it be implemented to help kids understand what consent means? We talked to advocate Chanel Contos about the issue, who shed a light on the experiences Sydney schoolgirls had with their male peers regarding sexual assault.

Also on the show, we look into another law that SA might take inspiration from. In February this year, a private members bill was introduced to remove criminal penalties for the possession of small amounts of certain drugs like ecstasy and methamphetamine. While most Aussies support decriminalisation, is this something that could be implemented as law? Michael Pettersson from the ACT Legislative Assembly gave us the run down on the bill he’s planning to pass through parliament. To keep you in the loop, we also give a run down on the controversy surrounding Ben-Roberts Smith and perk you up with some Heaps Good News.

Airdate: April 19, 2021

Reporters: Hamish Kearvell, Jamie Bucirde, Andrew Showell & Arjuna Ganesan.



