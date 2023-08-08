Welcome back to wavelength! Sparking the convos about Adelaide you should be having. This week we have Cass and Lilliana in the studio hosting you though top stories in Adelaide including interviews with Sue Richardson and Sarah Hanson young about climate change and the recording of July being the hottest month.

We also touch of the negativity coming from the barbie movie and out views of how the movie touches on topics that need discussing. Following Lilliana talks us though why we might be getting a bit less this year from the Australian Taxation Office

With Ben talking to a member from the Melbourne born punk rock band The Living End’s drummer Travis Dempsey.

And finally with Cass finishing the episode off with heaps good news where we sit back, relax, and listen to some good news.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: August 7, 2023

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Ben Monga, Liliana Burges, Trevor Koulenios, Jasmine Sparrow

Photo: Unsplash