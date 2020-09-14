“We haven’t been given any sort of timeline…that limbo and the unknown is really ongoing” – Courtney Duka, Five Four Entertainment

One of the things everyone seems to miss most about pre-COVID life is dancing, live music and, of course, festivals. Although Fringe went ahead by the skin of our teeth, most major events including Splendour, Falls and even Coachella have all been cancelled thanks to health concerns. But now things are looking up for SA and the music industry is hoping to get restarted, despite seemingly receiving less support than other sectors. So what are the prospects of serious live music springing up again? How can we support local venues during these uncertain times? We spoke with Fresh fave Courtney Duka from Five Four Entertainment as well as Jesse Coulter from the Lions Arts Factory about how they’ve been coping amid the pandemic, and to get the lowdown on rebooting the Adelaide live music scene.

Meanwhile, brand new documentary No Distinguishing Features from Director and Adelaide native Hamish Ludbrook, looks into the stories of six people across Australia and New Zealand living with disabilities who don’t let their conditions affect their dreams. We chat to Hamish about the project and what it means to him and those involved. Also this week, we investigate what’s been happening with the Coronavirus over the past few days, and wrap up with some Heaps Good News because we all need something to smile about. Listen in!

Airdate: September 14, 2020

Reporters: Adrian Garcia Rodriguez, Jamie Bucirde, Hamish Kearvell & Anthony Cox

Photo: Unsplash