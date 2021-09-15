“We want a safer workplace…we want to be protected” – BigBoy, Sex Worker

This week on Wavelength, we discuss the proposed changes to the legalisation of sex work. The SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens recently weighed in on the topic, stating he would only support the notion if a number of regulations were introduced to stop an ‘insurgence’ or organised crime into the industry. To understand more about this debate, Amila spoke to the general manager of SIN (Sex Industry Network) Kat Morrison for more insight. Later in the show, David interviews the sex worker BigBoy to understand how the problem differs from interstate and to better comprehend the differences between decriminalisation and legalisation of sex work.

Meanwhile, we also take a look at what’s been going on this week, including Scott Morrison travelling interstate for Father’s Day and NSW Premier Gladys ditching daily press announcements. We also have a chat about the new stance from Qantas, saying they will ban unvaccinated people from flying overseas.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: September 13, 2021

Reporters: Hamish Kearvell & David Simmons

