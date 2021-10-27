7 footer Isaac Humphries has travelled the world playing basketball. He is currently starring for our beloved Adelaide 36ers who are deep into their pre season training.

But, Isaac’s skills aren’t limited to doing sick dunks and looking amazing in a sleeveless jersey. Isaac has a serious set of pipes on him and he joined Johnny & Davo on Brekky to show off his singing prowess. It’s all part of his charity event on November 6th at the Thebarton Theatre to raise money for Ronald Mcdonald House. Find tickets to that HERE and to get a sneak peek of what you might see watch here: