Is your regular 9 to 5 batsh*t boring? Thinking of a career change? Have you ever sat and thought to yourself.. man I wish I could be a termite!! Well you’re in luck!

The pest control experts at Termitrust are on the hunt for a NEW termite mascot to join their team! An icon around Adelaide, Terry the Termite gets to greet the people of Adelaide as they drive by, all at a top rate of $30 an hour!

Sometimes the thrill of radio just doesn’t do it for Cale from the Drive Home Show, so he wanted to put his antennae to work and take on a trial shift as Terry the Termite! He’ll be broadcasting LIVE on Thursday 12th from 4pm, giving us a good ol’ termite boogie on Goodwood Rd!

Termitrust are an Australian based and managed company aimed at protecting people’s homes from termites and pests. So, if YOU wood love this job opportunity, send them an enquiry here!