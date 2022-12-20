It’s certainly been a year here at Fresh and the new beats have been absolutely pumping!

The voting for the 2022 Top 92 is now open and we want you to have your say! Head on over to our Top 92 voting page and let us know what the number one song you had on repeat was this year. The last day to vote is January 6th, so make sure you head on over and get your favourite artist one step closer to the coveted top spot!

But what would the Top 92 be without a Fresh party to go with it? The official Top 92 countdown will be at held at the Glenelg Pier Hotel on Saturday the 14th of January 2023 with free entry from 11am! Davo, Tom & Callum, Tayla and Cale will all be there broadcasting live to celebrate the banging soundtrack of 2022, courtesy of our friends at TAPS SA.

So what are you waiting for? Cast your vote, grab your dancing shoes and come on down to our biggest music event of the year!