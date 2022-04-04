Vintage and Vinyl returns to Sidewood Estate on Saturday April 23 from 11am!

Put on something fancy, grab your mates and have some fun! DJ Driller and guests will of course be providing the tunes, and there’ll be an arsenal of old school tunes on rotation. Honestly, what better way to celebrate dancing being back?!

You’ll be fuelled by delicious Sidewood wines, beers by local favourite Uraidla Brewing and gin by Ambleside Distillers. Follow it up with a wood oven pizza and mouth-watering food by Sidewood – go on, treat yourself.

There’ll be a free festival glitter bar to get you into the spirit, sabrage demos and a grape stomping competition!

Get your tickets here: Vintage & Vinyl 2022 Tickets, Sat 23/04/2022 at 11:00 am | Eventbrite and don’t forget to follow @sidewoodestate on Facebook and Instagram to get amongst it.

Alternatively, listen to Fresh from April 11th – 22nd for your chance to WIN some tickets!

