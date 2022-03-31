VALAR MY GOOLIES – We have a release date for House of the Dragon!

God I sincerely hope you all got that headline.

Anyhoo…

Unless you were living in the Winterfell Crypts this past decade, you’d know that Game of Thrones was a pretty big deal. Say what you will about the final season but what a time to be alive when it was airing. At long last, the Lord of Light (aka HBO) has blessed us with a release date for the first of many planned GoT spinoffs: House of the Dragon, and it’s dropping here in Australia on August 22.

Set 200 years before Thrones, the show offers us a glimpse into the Targaryan Dynasty at the height of its power in Westeros. Starring Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Aussie Milly Alcock, it’s all based on the book Fire & Blood by series creator George R.R. Martin (Seriously tho, where’s the 6th book George?).

While we eagerly wait till August, take a look at the trailer below!