Legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt is taking his artistry to the next level with Country Yutes, his debut full-length album.

Fans of the decorated Jamaican athlete won’t have to wait long to hear the record. Bolt’s forthcoming album drops tomorrow, September 3rd, and ahead of the release, he has unveiled one of its singles alongside a music video.

Bolt has cited DJ Khaled as an influence due to his chart-topping sensibilities. “I just want to be like a Khaled—a DJ Khaled,” Bolt told The Athletic. “I don’t really sing the songs, but I want to produce, I want to be a part of them because I love music so much.”

The title track: “It’s A Party” signals Bolt’s affinity for bringing dancehall to the masses. A sun-soaked dancehall anthem, the track—released in collaboration with his manager Nugent “NJ” Walker—embodies the spirit of a tropical summer bash with uplifting steel drums and choral vocals.

Check out the music video below: