Feel like some burritos for dinner? Well, they’re on us if you can unwrap our ‘Beat-Ritto’! (See what we did there?)

Tune into Cale For Your Drive Home, and every afternoon he’ll reveal a new ‘Beat-Ritto’: two Fresh-favourite songs, mashed and twisted into one another. When you hear the Beat-Ritto, call up on 1300 73 73 74 straight away. The first person to correctly name the two songs will win!

What will you win? Dinner and drinks for two at your nearest SA Zambrero restaurant! (That’s over $40 worth of value!)

Unwrap the first Beat-Ritto with Cale For Your Drive Home, Monday February 8.

Beat-Ritto – Promotion Terms and Conditions