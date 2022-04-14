Unleash your inner beast with the new trailer for The Northman

When you see an angry, aggressive man carrying a sword who has an impressive muscular build, it’s a big sign to hop on your bike and ride as fast and far as you can. The brand new trailer for Robert Egger’s Old Norse epic The Northman, will advise us not to do this when it hits the big screens across Australia on April 22nd.

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman; it’s derived from an Old Norse tale that inspired William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Dark, horrifying, violent, nihilistic and spellbinding are words to describe the scenes displayed in the trailer, offering us a glimpse into an old Nordic world of pure brutality, following Amleth’s (Skarsgård) bloodstained journey.

While we enthusiastically await its cinematic release, we’ll be wondering how did Skarsgård make himself look like a human terminator, pondering if his paycheck will be enough to cover his gym membership to prepare for the film.