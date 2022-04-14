The Easter Long Weekend is now on our doorstep, but before the hectic festivities begin, head down to Empire Bar and Pool to relieve yourself from the Easter craze.

Our brand new Brekky team Davo, Tom & Callum will be broadcasting LIVE from Empire Bar and Pool from today from 4pm-7pm. They will conduct an interview with Empire’s owner, Alec a pool champion! During that time, they will be enjoying themselves by playing games of pool, having a drink and relishing in some great social chitter chatter.

Make sure you come on down to enjoy a relaxing, social atmosphere. Get in amongst the fun with Davo, Tom & Callum. Join in on a game of pool, wet your beak and engage in some great conversation.