Vote now for the Top 92 of 2020!

It’s time to put 2020 behind us… by celebrating the best music of the year!

2020 was a dog of a year in almost every other respect, but it yielded some incredible tunes.

The Top 92 of 2020 is the definitive countdown of Adelaide’s favourite tracks of the year.

We may not have been able to dance in public, but we still had the dancefloors in our living rooms, our showers, and our walks. Adelaide, it’s time to countdown your favourite dance songs of the year.

Which song will take out the #1 spot? With previous Top 92 #1s including ‘Never Be Like You’, ‘Lean On’, ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Call On Me’ and more, it’s a pretty impressive hall of fame to be a part of.

Voting for the Top 92 of 2020 is now open, sponsored this year by the wonderful Police Credit Union.

Every voter goes into the draw to win a Jet Ski experience at West Beach to Wild Rides, worth $250!

We’re also proud to announce that we’ll be returning to the Lighthouse Wharf Hotel to count down the Top 92 of 2020 LIVE. After not being able to throw our birthday or windback parties this year, we can’t wait to finally see you all in person again! Come on down to see Loz & Thomo reveal the #1 live on air while you enjoy a drink and a schnitty.

…and take a trip down memory lane with last year’s excellent Top 92 on Spotify: