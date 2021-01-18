Another year, another Top 92 countdown done and dusted!

Adelaide, you voted, and the verdict was clear: in a crowded field of amazing electronic tracks released in the past year, you crowned Joel Corry and MNEK’s ‘Head And Heart’ as the top track of 2020.

It’s well-deserved: we played ‘Head And Heart’ on-air the day it dropped, and the reaction from you on the textline was instantaneous. It’s a track that’s taken over the world, but did you know we’ve got some Adelaide artists to thank for that? KOLIDESCOPES, an incredible electronic duo, helped create the track – and one half of that duo is ‘Yeah Boy,’ one of SA’s very own. We’re claiming this one!

Speaking of Adelaide, the other big winner of the Top 92 of 2020 was expat Sonny Fodera. The SA born-and-bred legend scored FOUR tracks in this year’s list: Turn Back Time with Diplo (#61), Wired with Ella Eyre (#49), One Night with MK (#33), and Moving Blind with Dom Dolla (#9) – our highest-placing local track.

A few artists dominated the list with three tracks each, including:

Our winner, Joel Corry : Head & Heart (#1), Lonely (#30), and his remix of Clean Bandit’s Tick Tock (#85)

: Head & Heart (#1), Lonely (#30), and his remix of Clean Bandit’s Tick Tock (#85) Diplo : Looking For Me with Paul Woolford (#4), On My Mind with SIDEPIECE (#30) and Turn Back Time (#61)

: Looking For Me with Paul Woolford (#4), with SIDEPIECE (#30) and Turn Back Time (#61) Camelphat : Hypercolour with Foals (#87), Easier with LOWES (#67) and Not Over Yet with Noel Gallagher (#87)

: Hypercolour with Foals (#87), Easier with LOWES (#67) and Not Over Yet with Noel Gallagher (#87) Armand Van Helden: his remix of Jonas Blue’s Naked (38), Step It Up with Riva Starr (#38) and Mesmerize with Duck Sauce (#68)

Aussies dominated the countdown, taking over half of our Top 10. The highest-placing Australian track was Stace Cadet and KLP‘s Energy (#5), and Dom Dolla deserves a shoutout for landing two tracks in the Top 10: San Frandisco (#7) and Moving Blind (#9).

You can listen to the Top 92 of 2020 in full, on Spotify. Check it out below. It’s an incredible list – if you voted, you clearly have impeccable taste.

If you were one of the many who came down to the official Top 92 Party at the Lighthouse Wharf Hotel – thank you! It was easily our biggest and most fun party ever, and a great way to bring in the new year. Big thanks to The Lighthouse Wharf Hotel once again for having us.

A big thank you also needs to go out to the Top 92’s official sponsor, Police Credit Union. We couldn’t have done this without them!

Listen to the full Top 92 of 2020 on Spotify now:

The Top 92 of 2020 – Full List