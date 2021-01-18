Search
Another year, another Top 92 countdown done and dusted!

Adelaide, you voted, and the verdict was clear: in a crowded field of amazing electronic tracks released in the past year, you crowned Joel Corry and MNEK’s ‘Head And Heart’ as the top track of 2020.

It’s well-deserved: we played ‘Head And Heart’ on-air the day it dropped, and the reaction from you on the textline was instantaneous. It’s a track that’s taken over the world, but did you know we’ve got some Adelaide artists to thank for that? KOLIDESCOPES, an incredible electronic duo, helped create the track – and one half of that duo is ‘Yeah Boy,’ one of SA’s very own. We’re claiming this one!

Speaking of Adelaide, the other big winner of the Top 92 of 2020 was expat Sonny Fodera. The SA born-and-bred legend scored FOUR tracks in this year’s list: Turn Back Time with Diplo (#61), Wired with Ella Eyre (#49), One Night with MK (#33), and Moving Blind with Dom Dolla (#9) – our highest-placing local track.

A few artists dominated the list with three tracks each, including:

  • Our winner, Joel Corry: Head & Heart (#1), Lonely (#30), and his remix of Clean Bandit’s Tick Tock (#85)
  • Diplo: Looking For Me with Paul Woolford (#4), On My Mind with SIDEPIECE (#30) and Turn Back Time (#61)
  • Camelphat: Hypercolour with Foals (#87), Easier with LOWES (#67) and Not Over Yet with Noel Gallagher (#87)
  • Armand Van Helden: his remix of Jonas Blue’s Naked (38), Step It Up with Riva Starr (#38) and Mesmerize with Duck Sauce (#68)

Aussies dominated the countdown, taking over half of our Top 10. The highest-placing Australian track was Stace Cadet and KLP‘s Energy (#5), and Dom Dolla deserves a shoutout for landing two tracks in the Top 10: San Frandisco (#7) and Moving Blind (#9).

You can listen to the Top 92 of 2020 in full, on Spotify. Check it out below. It’s an incredible list – if you voted, you clearly have impeccable taste.

If you were one of the many who came down to the official Top 92 Party at the Lighthouse Wharf Hotel – thank you! It was easily our biggest and most fun party ever, and a great way to bring in the new year. Big thanks to The Lighthouse Wharf Hotel once again for having us.

A big thank you also needs to go out to the Top 92’s official sponsor, Police Credit Union. We couldn’t have done this without them!

Listen to the full Top 92 of 2020 on Spotify now:

Police Credit Union is proudly South Australian based, boasting a 92.9% Member Satisfaction score, with over 40,000 customers and seven branches across SA and NT. As the most recognised credit union brand in South Australia, Police Credit Union has helped thousands of South Australians with competitive Better Banking products and services. The multi award-winning organisation offers a full suite of market leading loan and investment products, 24-7 Online, Mobile and App banking and digital wallets.

Check out their award-winning Low Rate Car Loan.

1300 131 844 I policecu.com.au

Home Loans | Car Loans | Personal Loans | Savings & Investments

Disclaimer: Police Credit Union Ltd ABN 30 087 651 205 AFSL/Australian Credit Licence 238991. Terms, conditions, fees, charges and lending criteria apply. Full details upon request.

The Top 92 of 2020 – Full List

1 Head & Heart (feat MNEK) Joel Corry
2 Pump It Up Endor
3 Roses (Imanbek Remix) Saint Jhn
4 Looking For Me (feat Kareen Lomax) Paul Woolford & Diplo
5 Energy Stace Cadet & KLP
6 Nothing For Free Pendulum
7 San Frandisco Dom Dolla
8 Come Together Franky Wah
9 Moving Blind Sonny Fodera & Dom Dolla
10 Wanna Go Dancin FISHER
11 House Arrest SOFI TUKKER & Gorgon City
12 Breaking Me Topic & A7S
13 Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix) Dua Lipa feat Madonna & Missy Elliott
14 Get Out My Head Shane Codd
15 i miss u Jax Jones & Au/Ra
16 Hypnotized Purple Disco Machine, Sophie and the Giants
17 Therapy Duke Dumont
18 Baby It’s You (Kolsch Remix) London Grammar
19 Ecstasy Prospa
20 Hypercolour CAMELPHAT, Foals, Yannis
21 I Want You (feat Jethro) Paul Marshman
22 More Life Torren Foot, L Devine and Tinie Tempah
23 Naked (Armand Van Helden Remix) Jonas Blue & MAX
24 Fake Friends PS1 feat Alex Hosking
25 Secrets Regard, RAYE
26 Me & U (feat Kelsey) Majestic
27 Midnight (The Hanging Tree) HOSH & 1979 (feat Jalja)
28 Lighter Nathan Dawe & KSI
29 All 4 Love (feat Tasty Lopez) Mark Knight & Rene Amesz
30 Lonely Joel Corry
31 Touch Me PAX, Rui Da Silva
32 On My Mind Diplo & SIDEPIECE
33 One Night MK, Sonny Fodera
34 Some Say (Felix Jaehn Remix) Nea
35 Say So Doja Cat
36 Tequila Jax Jones, Martin Solveig & RAYE
37 Afterglow (Kryder Remix) Grum feat Natalie Shay
38 Step It Up (feat Sharlene Hector) Armand Van Helden, Riva Starr
39 Better Off Without You Becky Hill feat Shift K3y
40 Paradise (feat Dermot Kennedy) MEDUZA
41 2am (feat Carla Monroe) MK
42 Up & Down Timmy Trumpet & Vengaboys
43 Play It By Ear OFFAIAH
44 Where Do We Go Weiss & Harry Romero
45 New Levels Tobtok, Milwin & Alfie Cridland
46 Deep End John Summit
47 Air I Breathe Sub Focus, Wilkinson
48 Fire Ytram, Elderbrook
49 Wired Sonny Fodera & Ella Eyre
50 Lasting Lover Sigala & James Arthur
51 Sun Is Shining Bob Marley, Robin Schulz
52 Watch Your Step (feat Kelis) Disclosure
53 Higher Ground (feat John Martin) Martin Garrix
54 West Ten AJ Tracey & Mabel
55 Right Time Hayden James & Icona Pop
56 Girl KC Lights
57 Just Be Good To Me Earth N Days
58 Spa Icona Pop & SOFI TUKKER
59 1990 Jack Truant
60 Purple Sunshine (feat Leo Stannard) Leftwing: Kody
61 Turn Back Time Diplo & Sonny Fodera
62 Heaven On My Mind Becky Hill & SIGALA
63 Always Waze & Odyssey
64 Come Over (feat Anne-Marie & Tion Wayne) Rudimental
65 Tear It Up Solardo, Paul Woolford
66 Live Without your Love Love Regenerator & Steve Lacy
67 Easier CAMELPHAT, Lowes
68 Mesmerize Duck Sauce
69 Flowers (feat Jaykae) Nathan Dawe
70 Boomerang (Round & Round) (feat Jem Cooke) DJ S.K.T.
71 Let Me Be Your Fantasy (feat Kele Le Roc) Gok Wan & Craig Knight
72 Clouds Above Bombs Away
73 Bayside Obskur
74 All On Me Armin van Buuren & Brennan Heart
75 Head Shoulders Knees & Toes (feat Norma Jean Martine) Ofenbach & Quarterhead
76 Just A Little John Course
77 I Love You Key4050 & Plumb
78 Undo My Heart Karen Harding & Digital Farm Animals
79 I Found You (feat Jess Ball) EDX
80 Bridged By A Lightwave deadmau5 & Kiesza
81 Thin Line John Summit & GUZ
82 Aftertaste (feat Morgan St Jean) Loud Luxury
83 I Got You Disciples
84 Nopus Eric Prydz
85 Tick Tock (Joel Corry Remix) Clean Bandit
86 Can’t Feel My Face Steve Void
87 Not Over Yet (feat Noel Gallagher) CAMELPHAT
88 Afraid (feat Harlee) James Hype
89 In Your Eyes (feat Alida) Robin Schulz
90 You’ll Be OK (feat Annabel) Gareth Emery
91 You and Me The Magician
92  Mvinline Boys Noize
