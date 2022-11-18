Taking inspo from both his mates writing letters to their younger selves, tom has written his younger self a very… specific letter. Giving little Tom some advice, some encouragement and condolences for goals never reached. With Callum and Davo’s expectations high he cracks on.

Tom starts by identifying himself as the new and improved version of himself and how hese had some time to reflect of his choices and reminisces about his time at school, from the self-portrait with an infamous third leg his mates Nick and Thomas dared him to draw in year one , the teacher who was traumatized by it who fell into a… coma? and the crushing blow of never getting his pen license.

He finishes strong with a round of encouragement, a declaration of timeline shattering self-love, and a cheeky tip for how to really win at kiss chase.

Listen to the podcast below: