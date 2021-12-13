Your weeknights just got a whole lot weirder. Tom & Callum (Sunday arvos) are taking over this Summer whilst Cale has a much-deserved break! Officially kicking off Monday 13th Dec, their show will be going until Cale returns in early February.

I’d like to be able to tell you what to expect but to be honest, we don’t even know. The Tom & Callum show is a rollercoaster of the strange, relatable, and downright ridiculous. So buckle in Adelaide, your drive home is about to be rocked.

Catch Tom & Callum basically every weeknight until Jan 27th, 2022 from 4pm over Summer on Fresh 92.7!