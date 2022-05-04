This May the Fourth (Be With You), have a suss of our fave Star Wars movies!

Revenge of the Sith

Yes, we’ve included a Prequel in this list. Do we feel bad about that? Not a chance.

Revenge is the final movie in the Prequel Trilogy and links the whole saga together in more ways than one. We finally get to see the Clone Wars. We see the fall of Anakin Skywalker and his descent into becoming Darth Vader. And who can forget the epic final showdown between him and Obi-Wan Kenobi? What’s not to love?

The Empire Strikes Back

Possibly the most beloved Star Wars flick of all time, it ironically took audiences a little while to warm up to Empire. But it’s now become many people’s firm favourite, and why wouldn’t it be? We’ve got Luke beginning his training with knock-off Kermit, and Han & Leia finally matching on Tinder.

It also gave us one of the most iconic lines in movie history (which I won’t spoil incase you still somehow haven’t seen it). Wowee, what a film.

Rogue One

Rogue One is the first of Disney’s ‘Star Wars Story’ spinoffs and no doubt the best. We follow a group of rebel spies as they attempt to steal the plans for the Death Star in order to find a way to destroy it. Apart from the ridiculous amount of fan service it provides, it’s also a banging action flick. That final space battle is also just *chef’s kiss*.

Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, is getting his very own spinoff show as well later this year. Keep an eye out for that one!

A New Hope

45 years ago, the global juggernaut that is Star Wars began with A New Hope – the story of an angsty young farm boy who gets drawn into a major galactic conflict thanks to two droids.

HEY, WE DON’T SERVE THEIR KIND HERE.

Excuse me, sorry about that. Anyhoo, despite its age it’s still a bloody good adventure and is just so iconic. Fun fact for you, A New Hope was originally just called Star Wars before it was renamed Episode IV: A New Hope in 1981. The more you know…

The Last Jedi

Look it’s pretty obvious how divisive The Last Jedi was, but we love it all the same. The second movie in the Sequel Trilogy, Last Jedi tries to break a lot of Star Wars traditions while paying homage to the originals. For the risks it took, it definitely deserves a lot of credit. Ngl, we also love Luke having some character development too.