In pairing with the Sammy D. Foundation, Fresh 92.7’s beloved brekky hosts – Davo, Tom, and Callum – are taking part in the annual City-Bay Fun Run, taking place on Sunday the 18th of September.

The hosts have shown no fear in taking part in the 6km run and walk event all in support of the Sammy D. Foundation and their efforts to educate young South Australians on the issues of bullying, violence, and drug/alcohol abuse to help save lives and promote a positive future in the community.

To raise money for the foundation, Fresh are fundraising as ‘Fresh 92.7 Sammy D Mates’ to support the Sammy D Foundation and help young people in SA.

We are trying to fundraise $5000 to help Sammy D Foundation. If you can, please help by fundraising alongside us in Fresh 92.7 Sammy D Mates!



If fundraising is not your thing then you can also help by making a donation through our team’s page.



It only takes a minute and any money you can give (no matter how large or small) will go a long way to helping us reach our target.



Thank you, we really appreciate your support!



Link to the fundraising page here!