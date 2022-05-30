The Trailer of Netflix’s The Gray Man Promises To be $200 Million of Madness

Netflix have adhered to that good old saying, “you got to spend money to make money,” as the streaming giant have splashed 200 million US dollars on the production of The Gray Man, making it the most expensive film Netflix has ever produced.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans lead a star-studded cast also featuring Billy-Bob Thornton and Ana De Armas. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo who were responsible for the two of Marvel’s most successful instalments, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War, Gosling and Evans both play assassins who go by the names of Court Gentry and Lloyd Hansen.

The trailer was released on the 25th of May, showcasing Gentry and Hansen as mortal enemies with the almighty prowess of their moustache growth.

The Gray Man is based on a series of novels by author, Mark Greaney so there is a possibility of sequels if it is successful.

It’s imperative that you keep your eyes peeled on The Gray Man showcasing an action-packed, Terminator-esque thriller between two skillful assassins, however, the real contest will be who will win the battle of the moustaches?

You can watch the trailer of The Gray Man below!